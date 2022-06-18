The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stock Position Cut by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $11,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5,208.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMA traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.73. The stock had a trading volume of 872,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,764. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,875. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

