The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Short Interest Update

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The OLB Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in The OLB Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in The OLB Group by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 30,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of The OLB Group during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The OLB Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 21,473 shares during the last quarter. 17.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OLB opened at $0.91 on Friday. The OLB Group has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $12.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The OLB Group ( NASDAQ:OLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 22.92%.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

