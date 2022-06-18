The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,271,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,791,000 after purchasing an additional 72,517 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $7,052,142.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $990,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,331 shares of company stock valued at $23,363,999 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern stock opened at $65.39 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SO. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

