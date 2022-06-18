The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $21,741,000. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 210,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,094,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 35,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWN opened at $25.64 on Friday. The Taiwan Fund has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.54.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

