Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Director Peter J. Thomson Buys 175 Shares

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) Director Peter J. Thomson purchased 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$132.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,204.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,204.84.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Peter J. Thomson bought 182 shares of Thomson Reuters stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$98.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,854.20.

TSE:TRI opened at C$128.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$126.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$134.46. The company has a market cap of C$62.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.98. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of C$119.23 and a 52-week high of C$156.62.

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.572 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

