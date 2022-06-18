Thunder Token (TT) Price Hits $0.0079 on Exchanges

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00011901 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00009085 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00160968 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000066 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000503 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

