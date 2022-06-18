Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.01

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
Shares of Titan Mining stock opened at C$0.63 on Friday. Titan Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$87.56 million and a P/E ratio of -63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.64.
