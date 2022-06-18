Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.01

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of Titan Mining stock opened at C$0.63 on Friday. Titan Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$87.56 million and a P/E ratio of -63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.64.

Get Titan Mining alerts:

About Titan Mining (Get Rating)

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.