Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.
TTNP stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
