TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.13-$3.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. TheStreet lowered TJX Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered TJX Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.05.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,330,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,382. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average is $65.68. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

