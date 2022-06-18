Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $54.65

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.65 and traded as high as $55.96. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $55.82, with a volume of 37,529 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.82.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

