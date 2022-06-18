Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $47.00

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 47 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.62), with a volume of 58126 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.58).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.21) price target on shares of Topps Tiles in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 403.35. The company has a market capitalization of £92.44 million and a PE ratio of 7.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 53.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 58.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. Topps Tiles’s dividend payout ratio is 0.52%.

Topps Tiles Company Profile (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

