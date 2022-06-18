Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Shares Down 11.1%

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Rating) fell 11.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.80. 27,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average session volume of 7,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.39 million and a PE ratio of -3.07.

About Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR)

Torrent Capital Ltd., an investment company and merchant bank, invests primarily in the securities of public and private companies. It also provides merchant banking services to select companies, as well as advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

