Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) and SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) and SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuperCom has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and SuperCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower Semiconductor 11.11% 11.20% 8.09% SuperCom -91.04% -37.59% -5.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and SuperCom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower Semiconductor $1.51 billion 3.29 $150.01 million $1.60 29.04 SuperCom $12.27 million 0.90 -$10.14 million ($0.52) -0.60

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than SuperCom. SuperCom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tower Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tower Semiconductor and SuperCom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower Semiconductor 0 3 0 0 2.00 SuperCom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tower Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.14%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than SuperCom.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of SuperCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats SuperCom on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The company also offers wafer fabrication services and design enablement platform for design cycle, as well as transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, military, and medical device products. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

SuperCom Company Profile (Get Rating)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. The company's PureRF suite is a solution based on RFID tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects. Its PureRF suite comprises PureRF tags, hands-free long-range RFID asset and vehicle tags, PureRF readers, PureRF activators, and PureRF initializers, house arrest monitoring systems, PureTag RF bracelets, PureCom RF base stations, GPS offender tracking systems, PureTrack, PureBeacon, PureMonitor offender electronic monitoring software, inmate monitoring systems, DoorGuard tracking station, and personnel tags. In addition, the company offers domestic violence victim protection systems. Further, it provides connectivity products and solutions comprising AVIDITY WBSac, BOLSTER WBSn, BreezeULTRA P6000, Arena controller, and BreezeNET B. Additionally, the company offers Safend's Encryption Suite that protects the organization's sensitive data; and designs solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, connected campuses, and connected events. It sells its systems and products through local representatives, subsidiaries, and distribution channels, as well as independent representatives and resellers. The company was formerly known as Vuance Ltd. and changed its name to SuperCom Ltd. in January 2013. SuperCom Ltd. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

