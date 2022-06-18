Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $148.85

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 148.85 ($1.81) and traded as low as GBX 139.48 ($1.69). Town Centre Securities shares last traded at GBX 139.48 ($1.69), with a volume of 8,277 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £76.43 million and a P/E ratio of 5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 148.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.30.

Get Town Centre Securities alerts:

About Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN)

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.