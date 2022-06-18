Traction Uranium (OTC:TRCTF) Trading 11.7% Higher

Traction Uranium Corp. (OTC:TRCTF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 5,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 15,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33.

Get Traction Uranium alerts:

Traction Uranium Company Profile (OTC:TRCTF)

Traction Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire the Whitewater Property that consists of 6 claims covering a total area of approximately 2,281.72 hectares located in the Slocan Mining Division, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Traction Exploration Inc and changed its name to Traction Uranium Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Traction Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traction Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.