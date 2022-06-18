TrezarCoin (TZC) Trading Down 32.7% Over Last Week

TrezarCoin (TZC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. During the last seven days, TrezarCoin has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar. TrezarCoin has a market cap of $72,351.62 and approximately $10.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrezarCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,314.56 or 1.00020306 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00030885 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00215196 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00111735 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00074322 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00154645 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003654 BTC.

TrezarCoin Coin Profile

TrezarCoin (TZC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 279,512,800 coins and its circulating supply is 267,512,800 coins. TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrezarCoin is trezarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrezorCoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency supporting multi-algo mining through PoS and PoW. It uses NeoScrypt PoW, Sha256d PoS and BLAKE2s for Blockhashing and has implemented 0% PoS by Ghostlander. “

