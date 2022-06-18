Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRMB. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $57.49 on Friday. Trimble has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.84.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trimble (Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.