Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.77

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.77 and traded as low as $52.61. Triton International shares last traded at $52.97, with a volume of 513,141 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRTN shares. Bank of America cut Triton International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average of $62.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.02 million. Triton International had a net margin of 36.44% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triton International by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 43,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 15,189 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 1st quarter worth $1,737,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 1st quarter worth $875,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 1st quarter worth $810,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

