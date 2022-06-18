Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on TGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.14.

Shares of NYSE TGI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.40. 2,864,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,043. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $123,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,467.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

