TriumphX (TRIX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $63,875.00

TriumphX (TRIX) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 18th. One TriumphX coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. TriumphX has a total market cap of $5.16 million and $63,875.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TriumphX has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TriumphX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005516 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,148.22 or 1.00006313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002754 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00119590 BTC.

About TriumphX

TRIX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 5,122,191,387 coins. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

TriumphX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TriumphX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TriumphX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.