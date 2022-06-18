Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-$3.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Tronox stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Tronox has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.83.

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,564.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $91,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,895.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $219,070 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tronox by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,318,000 after acquiring an additional 401,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,127,000 after buying an additional 336,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,422,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,236,000 after buying an additional 20,515 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,332,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,170,000 after buying an additional 164,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 14.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after buying an additional 192,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

