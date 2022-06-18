Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.54. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $68.95.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.
Several analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.
In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
About Truist Financial (Get Rating)
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
