Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.54. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.