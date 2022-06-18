Truist Financial Cuts SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $557.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $650.00 to $557.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIVB. downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $702.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $704.53.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB opened at $399.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $476.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $571.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.80. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $384.83 and a twelve month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 34.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.