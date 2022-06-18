Truist Financial Trims CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Target Price to $22.00

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CapStar Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of CapStar Financial stock opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $429.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86. CapStar Financial has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 34.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CapStar Financial will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 130.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CapStar Financial by 107.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CapStar Financial by 30.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

