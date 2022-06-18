Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 161 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.70. 2,663,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.96 and its 200-day moving average is $237.28. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,777.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.13.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

