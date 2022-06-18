Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,866 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after purchasing an additional 223,003 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $492,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 20.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 76,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 344,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $22,732,000 after purchasing an additional 41,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,330,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,382. The company has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

