Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $732,770,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in CSX by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CSX by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,149,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,708 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,779,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,947,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.76.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.