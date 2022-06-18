Trust Co. of Vermont Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,677 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,768,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $184,087,000 after buying an additional 33,168 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $337,059,000 after buying an additional 184,797 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in eBay by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,344 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.21. 21,193,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,106,543. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.11.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

