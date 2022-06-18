Trust Co. of Vermont Has $7.70 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,974,274,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,732,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,496,000 after buying an additional 406,898 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,807,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,689,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,172,000 after buying an additional 174,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,745,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,482,000 after buying an additional 26,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,435.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,727,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,460,552.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,586,644 shares of company stock valued at $112,704,831 over the last 90 days.

NYSE BAM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.37. 2,348,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,969. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $42.89 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

