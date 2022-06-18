Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.71.

Shares of LIN traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $290.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,565,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.73. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $267.51 and a 12-month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

Linde Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.