Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,002 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.4% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $82.13. 2,592,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,120. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.27 and a 200 day moving average of $97.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.92.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

