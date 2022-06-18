Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 401 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,077,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 31.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,942,000 after buying an additional 1,181,343 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,087,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,763,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,820,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,159. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $173.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

