Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 4,587 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,918,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,417,139. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.31.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.14.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

