Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 45,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,909,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TUYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tuya in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of -0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22.

Tuya ( NYSE:TUYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.65% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tuya by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,144,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,149,000 after purchasing an additional 240,097 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Tuya by 44.6% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,717,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tuya by 2,428.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143,367 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tuya by 33.8% during the third quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 4,174,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tuya by 346.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,749,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,684 shares during the last quarter. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

