Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCYC shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.14 and a quick ratio of 12.14. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.45.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.23). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 568.71% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

