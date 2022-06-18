Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $251,234,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $853,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,943 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,307,000 after purchasing an additional 651,281 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,401,000 after purchasing an additional 501,084 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,102,000 after purchasing an additional 383,342 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.55.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $90.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $197.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

