Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,631 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $138.28 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.64.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

