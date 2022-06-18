Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Invests $343,000 in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $460,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,634,000 after purchasing an additional 644,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,453,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,872,000 after purchasing an additional 189,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $42.26 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.