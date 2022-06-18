Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Barclays PLC grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,476,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,079,000 after acquiring an additional 25,993 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $68.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $789.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.26 and its 200-day moving average is $81.47. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $93.74.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $218.58 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 6.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

