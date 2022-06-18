Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,172,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI opened at $191.55 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.17 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.22.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.