Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Takes $446,000 Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Huntsman by 98.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,636,000 after purchasing an additional 907,578 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Huntsman by 7.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,834,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,886,000 after purchasing an additional 200,802 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $9,022,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Huntsman by 42.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 856,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 255,721 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

NYSE HUN opened at $28.30 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

