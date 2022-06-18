Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $81.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

