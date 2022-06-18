Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 772.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $251,144.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,936.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,621. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

