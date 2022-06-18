U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 133.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $7,314,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.64.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

