U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Reduced by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,370,789,000 after buying an additional 1,789,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,145,000 after acquiring an additional 493,821 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,568,000 after acquiring an additional 717,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,336,000 after acquiring an additional 533,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $45.41 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.64.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

