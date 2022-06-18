U.S. Global Investors, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share by the asset manager on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 37.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ GROW opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 37.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 130,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

