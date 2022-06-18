UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of research firms have commented on UMH. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

UMH Properties stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $920.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.32, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.15.

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 421.07%.

In other news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,387.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $65,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at $326,635.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,104 shares of company stock worth $139,982. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,139,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,383,000 after acquiring an additional 264,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,392,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,412,000 after acquiring an additional 165,164 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29,395 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 45.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,252,000 after acquiring an additional 420,618 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UMH Properties (Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

