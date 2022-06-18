Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Short Interest Update

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,370,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the May 15th total of 16,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

UAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.48.

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 35.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,429,000 after buying an additional 661,912 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 3.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 40.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Under Armour by 24.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,074,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,051,000 after purchasing an additional 610,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Under Armour by 5.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 201,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.16. 53,797,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,999,450. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.27. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

