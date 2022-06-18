Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) PT Lowered to €64.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLFGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($70.83) to €64.00 ($66.67) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on UNBLF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €40.00 ($41.67) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €82.00 ($85.42) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.67.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stock opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.83 and its 200 day moving average is $71.31. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a twelve month low of $55.10 and a twelve month high of $96.30.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

