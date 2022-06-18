United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth $299,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth $251,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 92.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 88.9% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 255,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,487,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE URI traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.69. 1,470,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,011. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.17 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.80.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.55.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

